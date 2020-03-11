Auka Gacheo: Cecafa selects new secretary-general to replace Musonye

The regional body has officially unveiled a new member after Nicholas Musonye stepped down last December

Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) has appointed Auka Gecheo as their new secretary-general.

Gecheo, who previously worked at SuperSport, has taken the hot seat which was previously held by another Kenyan Nicholas Musonye.

Musonye served the body for the last 20 years and made the decision to quit the post during the Cecafa Annual Congress held in Uganda late last year.

Gecheo was unveiled on Tuesday in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, in a ceremony attended by new Cecafa president Wallace Karia.

“I am proud to get the opportunity to serve as the secretary of the biggest body in East and Central Africa and I promise to do my best to make sure I serve the same way Musonye did,” Auka told reporters during the unveiling.

“My immediate task will be to make sure Cecafa secures several sponsors to support our tournament as currently, we have over nine competitions which include those for women.

“It will not be easy but I know with the support of the member countries, we will do well and make sure football in the region remains the best.”

Speaking at the same function, Karia welcomed Gecheo to the Cecafa family saying: “I know he will do a good job and that is why we have settled for his services.

“I also want to thank Musonye for the services he rendered during his time as the secretary and wish him well in his future endevours.”

On stepping down in December, Musonye told Goal : “I am leaving a very proud man because Cecafa is the only Caf zone which ran several competitions in a year despite all the challenges. Cecafa was dead when I came and we had to resurrect it.”