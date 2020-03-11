China’s handling of coronavirus outbreak under scrutiny

In this special edition, we focus on the coronavirus epidemic in China. Beyond the tragic number of cases and deaths, we wonder about life in detention. What are the effects on millions of ordinary citizens, as well as on oppressed minorities like the Uyghurs? We also question the political costs to Chinese leaders as the country’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis is under scrutiny. To discuss these issues, we are joined by Uighur activist Wu Kaeri.

China had the unenviable position of being behind the coronavirus epidemic. Local and federal authorities were under pressure to take swift and decisive action in the hopes of containing a rapidly spreading disease. Tens of millions of people have had their movements restricted as surveillance methods have reached a new level of intensity. Human Rights Watchsays China has not respected people’s rights.