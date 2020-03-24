Coronavirus: Africa mourns Manu Dibango

Afro-jazz legend Manu Dibangopassedaway in a Parisian hospital after contracting Covid-19 at the age of 86. We look at how the veteran artist became an ambassador for African music around the world.

The Cameroonian star was one of the pioneers of Afro Jazz, known for fusing funk, soul, Congolese rumba with traditional Cameroonian music and even French song. Africans and music lovers around the world mourn his death.

Also on the show, we examine the continent’s growing response to the coronavirus pandemic – 43 of the continent’s 54 states now have confirmed cases. The African CDC says more than 2,000 people have tested positive so far.

As cases increase, more and more countries are applying locks and curfews. Most states have suspended flights, closed schools, and banned large gatherings to contain the coronavirus. Many are satisfied of these preventive measures, but some do not agree with them.

Produced by: Tommaso Mazzanti