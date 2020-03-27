Somalia sending 20 doctors to help Italy fight Coronavirus

MOGADISHU, Somalia Somali is sending over 20 doctors to help fight coronavirus in Italy, the country where the virus has claimed the most lives.

Ismail Mukhtar Orongo, a Somali government spokesman, told Anadolu Agency over the phone on Friday that the doctors are volunteers from Somali National University in the capital Mogadishu.

“Twenty volunteer doctors from National University in Mogadishu are registered at Italy’s Embassy and will go to Italy to help the country’s fight against coronavirus,” he said.

They are being sent in response to a call by Italy’s government for help, and they are now ready and waiting for their charter flight to Italy, he added.

On Thursday, Italy’s Civil Protection reported 712 new deaths, bringing the country’s death toll from the virus to date to 8,215.

Meanwhile, Somalia on Friday confirmed the third case of coronavirus in the Horn of Africa nation.

According to the UN assistance mission in Somalia, a UN commercial contractor tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, in December, the virus, has spread to at least 176 countries and regions, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows more than 553,200 cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll over 25,000, and more than 127,500 recoveries.