Iraqi Shi’ites test positive for coronavirus after pilgrimage to Syria, officials say

Some Shiite pilgrims returning to Iraq from Syria have tested the positive force virus, raising concerns that these pilgrim trips may be a source of further spread of the disease in the country, a senior Iraqi official said on Sunday. and health officials.

To date, Iraq has registered 547 cases of coronavirus and 42 deaths, most of them in the past week.

Health officials said there were at least 11 cases of coronavirus in the Shiite holy city of Kerbala among pilgrims who returned last week from Syria after visiting a Shiite sanctuary, according to the governor of Kerbala.

“All those who have recently returned from Syria have been quarantined to make sure they are not infected with a coronavirus,” said governor Nusayif al-Khitabi in a video posted on Facebook.

Khitabi said the central government should have included Syria among the countries where Iraq has denied travelers entry.

Health officials said there had been four other cases of coronavirus in the Shia town of Najaf among pilgrims who visited Damascus last week.

Syria has reported nine cases of illness, including one death. However, doctors say there are more cases. The government denies that it covers the extent of the disease.

Thousands of Shiite pilgrims from Iran, a hotbed of coronavirus and other countries, also continue to arrive in Syria to visit the Sayeda Zainab Shrine in Damascus.

The poor state of war-torn Iraq and Syria’s health systems means they would be overwhelmed by a large-scale spread of the epidemic.

