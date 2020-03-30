Cavani could join Boca Juniors ‘very soon’ – Bermudez

The club’s sporting director discussed rumours linking the star Uruguayan to the Argentinian giants

Boca Juniors sporting director Jorge Bermudez is hopeful Paris Saint-Germain star Edinson Cavani will join the Argentine giants “very soon”.

Cavani is out of contract in June and the Uruguay international has been linked with a move away from PSG following his failed transfer to Atletico Madrid in January.

The 33-year-old – PSG’s all-time leading goalscorer – has also reportedly emerged as a target for new MLS franchise Inter Miami .

But Bermudez believes Boca, where club legend Juan Roman Riquelme is now vice-president, can lure the PSG forward to Buenos Aires.

“Knowing Riquelme and the distance to [former Uruguay international Diego] Forlan, and knowing the category of Cavani, hopefully it will be very soon,” Bermudez told Radio Cooperativa .

“He would give us a great hand and be very supportive. I think he wants to come to Boca.”

Bermudez added: “If he comes it is for a real desire and the signs are clear.”

Prior to the postponement of Ligue 1 and football due to coronavirus, Cavani had scored seven goals across all competitions in 2019-20 and has called Paris home since swapping Napoli for PSG in 2013.

Cavani suffered a hip injury at the start of the season which paved the way for Inter outcast Mauro Icardi to join the club on loan as the summer transfer window drew to a close.

Icardi has since established himself as PSG’s first choice No.9 with an impressive 20 goals in 30 appearances so far.

Former Manchester United striker Robin Van Persie believes Manchester United should try to sign Cavani when the transfer window opens in the summer.

“I would definitely go for Cavani [at Man Utd]; he’s very fit, he’s a proven goalscorer, a goal machine, he has proven it at Napoli, PSG and Uruguay,” Van Persie told SPORTbible last month.

“With him, if he starts, he will get you 25 goals a season. I’ve watched him play, I’ve played against him, he is like a proper goalscorer. He lives by scoring goals so I’d go for him.”

Cavani’s PSG are currently out of action from Ligue 1 until mid-June because of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe.