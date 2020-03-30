China sees drop in new coronavirus cases as Beijing tries to stop second wave of infections

Mainland China reports decrease in new coronavirus cases for the fourth day in a row on Sunday as Beijing seeks to eliminate the risk of a second wave of infections by closing its borders to foreign travelers and cutting international flights .

The National Health Commission said in a statement on Monday that 31 new cases of coronavirus had been registered on Sunday, including a locally transmitted infection, against 45 cases a day earlier.

Four new deaths have been reported, bringing the cumulative death toll from the continent’s coronavirus epidemic to 3,304 out of 81,470 infections.

The number of new infections has declined sharply on the continent since the peak in February.

The government is now urging businesses and factories to reopen as it deploys various fiscal and monetary incentives to lead to a recovery after what many now expect an outright economic contraction in January-March.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said the government would quickly adapt policies to support small and medium-sized businesses as the situation changes to protect them from the impact of the coronavirus.

Chinese companies set to actively resume operations and production even though coronavirus prevention efforts continue, Xi also said during a visit to Ningbo, a major port city in eastern Zhejiang Province, on Sunday , according to official media.

Hubei Province, where the coronavirus outbreak first appeared in late 2019, reported no new cases for the sixth consecutive day on Sunday after the province of 60 million people lifted traffic restrictions and took over some domestic flights to other parts of China.

Gansu province in the northwest of the country reported on Sunday a new case of a Hubei traveler who returned with a health code declaring the person free from the virus.

Beijing remains concerned about the risk of a second wave of epidemics triggered by cases involving travelers to China infected abroad.

The virus has now spread worldwide, infecting hundreds of thousands of people outside of China’s borders.

China has banned foreigners from entering the country and has ordered airlines to reduce the number of international flights to the country. The vast majority of so-called imported cases reported to date are Chinese nationals, many of whom are students.

(REUTERS)