Ethiopia postpones landmark August election due to coronavirus

Ethiopia has postponed its parliamentary election scheduled for August due to the coronavirus epidemic, the electoral council announced on Tuesday, a decision approved by some major opposition parties.

The August vote was seen as an important test of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s reformist agenda in what was once one of the continent’s most repressive nations.

“Due to the pandemic, we have been forced to suspend our activities,” said an Amharic statement from the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia. The board of directors will announce a new schedule once the pandemic has subsided, the statement said.

The Horn of Africa nation has 25 confirmed cases of coronavirus and the government has closed schools and restricted gatherings to curb the spread of the highly infectious disease.

Ethiopia is the second most populous country in Africa with 105 million citizens. Abiy promised to liberalize the public economy and oversaw the reforms that saw the release of thousands of political prisoners, journalists and opposition activists.

The previous elections in Ethiopia, a parliamentary democracy, were marred by allegations of rigging and intimidation of the opposition.

Abiy had promised to organize free and fair elections in August and has positioned himself as a candidate for unity whose reforms could replace state repression like cement to keep the often stormy federal regions of Ethiopia together. .

But his party would have faced a daunting challenge from many new ethnic ethnic regional parties.

Long-repressed rivalries

Representatives of some of the regional parties – the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) and the Amhara National Movement (NAMA) – expressed their approval of the electoral council’s decision, defusing the possibility of demonstrations.

“Right now, our priority is how to overcome the pandemic,” said Yesama Ebrahim, spokesperson for NAMA. Opposition parties and the government must discuss what will happen when Parliament’s term ends in September, said Yesuf.

Dawud Ibsa, president of the OLF, told Reuters that his party was ready for further discussions.

William Davison, senior analyst with the International Crisis Group think tank for Ethiopia, said that the postponement of the elections could be an opportunity to strengthen the democratic process in Ethiopia.

“A start would be for the ruling party to discuss critical issues with opponents such as the conditions for a fair election, transitional justice and reconciliation, and the main lines of the political divide in the federation,” he said. declared.

The openness favored by Abiy when he became Prime Minister in 2018 earned him applause at home and abroad. But it also fanned the embers of long-suppressed rivalries between ethnic groups as regional strongmen sought to mobilize local voting blocs.

Political and ethnic clashes, as well as natural disasters, have forced more than two million people to flee their homes, according to the United Nations, although some have now returned. Hundreds have also been killed.

