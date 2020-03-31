Kaizer Chiefs legend Khumalo loses his mother, PSL chairman Dr. Khoza pays tribute

Mable was the only parent left of the former Amakhosi star after her husband passed away in 1996

Kaizer Chiefs legend and South African football icon Doctor Khumalo is mourning the passing of his mother, Mable Khumalo.

In a statement released by the league, chairman Dr. Irvin Khoza paid tribute to Khumalo’s mom for the role she and the late Eliakim Pro Khumalo played in raising the man known to South African football fans as ’16V’

Khumalo, a retired midfielder, was unearthed by Amakhosi in 1986 before making his debut for the club in 1987.

Doctor took the Khumalo surname to greater heights when he turned professional although his father, Pro, had already made it popular among the Amakhosi faithful from when he joined them from Moroka Swallows in 1971.

Doctor is one of the few to have played for a single PSL team during his playing career until his official retirement in 2004.

Read the league’s statement in full below:

One of South Africa’s football families has lost their matriarch.

Mme Mable Khumalo, mother of Doctor Khumalo, has departed. Our hearts and prayers are with the Khumalo family. We received the sad news of the passing of your dear mother Mme Mable Khumalo at this difficult time when our nation and the world are in lockdown.

We are grateful to Ausi Mable for her role besides the legendary late Eliakim ‘Pro’ Khumalo for nurturing an era-defining talent, Doctor Khumalo.

May her soul repose peacefully.