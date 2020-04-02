Amid coronavirus spread, measles outbreak kills thousands of children in DR Congo

As the Democratic Republic of the Congo faces the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic, the country is still struggling to cope with the worst measles epidemic in the world. Since January 2019, the virus has claimed the lives of more than 6,300 children and infected hundreds of thousands more. Our correspondents Clément Bonnerot and Juliette Dubois report from the north of the country.

In northern DR Congo, the Covid-19 pandemic is a distant concern. Another virus – measles – is ravaging the country. Since January 1, 2019, more than 6,000 children have died from the disease and 335,000 more have been infected, according to the latest data from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Hospitals and health centers are struggling to cope. “We lack everything, especially medicine,” Gédéon Mushadi, the chief doctor of the town of Boso-Manzi, in the north of the country, told FRANCE 24. “The little money that each health center receives is not enough to cover the needs of the population.”

Lack of information about the disease and its symptoms is one of the main obstacles to eradicating the epidemic, while vaccines are difficult to distribute in the rural north of the country.

With the support of MSF (Médecins Sans Frontières) and WHO, the Congolese government launched an emergency response plan against measles in January. The objective is to increase vaccination coverage in the country, estimated at only 58%.

>> Measles has killed more people in the DRC this year than the Ebola epidemic, says MSF