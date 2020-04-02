Kenya’s president apologises for police ‘excesses’ amid coronavirus curfew

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta apologizes for heavy police curfew against coronaviruses, as some of the first people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the country speak of their recovery. In addition, South Africa is speeding up testing as tributes are paid to a leading HIV scientist who died of a coronavirus. And the Ivorian Prime Minister announces a recovery plan to help mitigate the economic consequences of the pandemic in this country.

The first official case of coronavirus in Kenya has recovered. In her first public appearance, the woman – known only as Brenda – said that she wanted people to know that despite the very real risks, Covid-19 is something that can be managed and treated.

Meanwhile, President Uhuru Kenyatta apologized for the behavior of the police, who were accused of using disproportionate violence in the application of a curfew against coronaviruses. A 13-year-old boy was shot dead on his balcony in Nairobi on Monday.

In addition, a prominent South African scientist who has worked on HIV prevention for women and girls in his region has died of Covid-19. Tributes pour in for Professor Gita Ramjee. The country has recorded more than 1,300 cases – the most on the continent – and five deaths. The government has stepped up testing measures and tens of thousands of people are expected to be examined this week – we’ll tell you more.

As coronavirus cases increase in Côte d’Ivoire, Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly announced a recovery plan to mitigate the economic consequences of the pandemic. Sam Bradpiece, from FRANCE 24, explains what it means for the economic power of French-speaking West Africa.

And health observers have called for caution in the use of chloroquine for self-medication against the coronavirus. The antimalarial drug is proving popular in many African communities, despite warnings and several deaths recorded due to misuse due to toxic side effects.