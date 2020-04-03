Kaizer Chiefs may be handed transfer lifeline if PSL season doesn’t end in June

Amakhosi are facing a transfer but delaying in the upcoming transfer could be what they need in an attempt to hold on to the Colombian striker

PSL acting CEO Mato Madlala has confirmed receiving communication from Fifa regarding a possible extension of the upcoming transfer window provide the season doesn’t end before June 30.

Several high-profile players will have their contracts expire at the end of June while some, including George Maluleka of Kaizer Chiefs, will be moving to new teams ahead of next season.

Leonardo Castro and Siphelele Ntshangase are among the players whose contracts will come to an end in less than three months.

According to Madlala, a letter from Fifa allowing the PSL to be flexible in their approach toward the season and the transfer window is with the league but the details of it are yet been discussed with the 32-club members.

“Yes, we received the letter from Fifa but we haven’t discussed it with our members as we are on a national lockdown. The letter deals with registrations and contracts. It is based on the window period and the season,” Madlala told Independent Media .

“It touches on when do we open our window. Normally we finish our activities in May but our window was opening in July.”

“Fifa is just saying, they are flexible in adjusting the window period. Once you adjust the window everything is secured. If we can’t finish the league before the end of June, then we can look at extending our season and adjusting our transfer window,” added Madlala.

Should the season be delayed further and the transfer window is adjusted, then Maluleka among other players will have to wait a little bit longer before joining Mamelodi Sundowns.

On a lighter note, the delay would give Amakhosi time to try and convince Castro to renew his contract for at least another year.

As things stand, the two parties haven’t agreed terms on a new deal and chances are that Castro would leave Chiefs after two-and-a-half years with them.