Makambo: Yanga SC have not tabled offer to Horoya AC – Kalil

The official has stated the club might sell the player but currently, no bid has been received from Wananchi

Horoya AC of Guinea insist they have not received any bid from Yanga SC regarding striker Heritier Makambo.

The DR Congo hit-man has been the subject of discussion with Wananchi reportedly contemplating signing him back. However, former coach Mwinyi Zahera stated the Tanzanian outfit cannot afford to resign the striker who they let go last year.

The Guinean side has come clear regarding the situation of the player through their Communications Officer Ibrahima Kalil.

“What we understand is that Makambo has a long term contract with the club and we are not intending to sell him,” Kalil is quoted by Mwanaspoti.

“If Yanga table an offer we will talk about it but currently we treat everything as mere rumours.”

The official has however hinted the player might be let go only if the 27-time Tanzania Mainland League champions table a reasonable offer.

“His fate will be determined by the offer Yanga will table, but Makambo remains an important part of Horoya. The striker has helped us perform better in international competitions,” he added.

“Reports in Tanzania are not true, I can confirm that, if there is any development I will communicate.”

Wananchi have struggled to be consistent in the attacking department and coach Luc Eymael has confirmed on several occasions that he will bring in new players to strengthen the department.