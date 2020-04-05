Study finds about 20 million jobs in Africa at risk from coronavirus pandemic

According to an African Union (AU) study, about 20 million jobs are at risk in Africa while the continent’s economies are expected to shrink this year due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

So far, Africa accounts for only a fraction of the total number of cases of the disease that has infected more than a million people worldwide, according to a Reuters report.

But African economies are already facing an impending global economic slowdown, falling prices for oil and raw materials, and an implosion in the tourism sector.

Before the start of the pandemic, growth in gross domestic product (GDP) across the continent was forecast by the African Development Bank to reach 3.4% this year.

However, in the two scenarios modeled by the AU study – seen by Reuters and titled “Impact of the coronavirus on the African economy” – the GDP will now decrease.

According to what the AU researchers considered their realistic scenario, the African economy would shrink by 0.8%, while the pessimistic scenario forecast a fall of 1.1%.

Up to 15% for foreign direct investment could disappear.

The impact on employment will be dramatic.

“Almost 20 million jobs, both in the formal and informal sectors, are threatened with destruction on the continent if the situation continues,” said the analysis.

Falling exports and imports

African governments could lose up to 20-30% of their tax revenue, estimated at $ 500 billion in 2019, he found.

Exports and imports are forecast to drop at least 35% from 2019 levels, which would cause trade value to fall by about $ 270 billion. This comes at a time when the fight against the spread of the virus will increase public spending by at least $ 130 billion.

African oil producers, who have seen the value of their crude exports fall in recent weeks, will be among the hardest hit.

Nigeria and Angola, the largest oil producers in sub-Saharan Africa, alone could lose $ 65 billion in revenue. African oil exporters are expected to double their budget deficits this year while their economies contract by an average of 3%.

Tourism-dependent economies may shrink

African tourist destinations will also suffer.

Africa has been one of the fastest growing regions in the world in recent years. But with borders now closed to prevent the spread of the disease and entire airlines nailed to the ground, the area has been almost completely closed.

Countries where tourism accounts for a large share of GDP will see their economies contract by an average of 3.3% this year. However, the main tourist sites in Africa, the Seychelles, Cape Verde, Mauritius and The Gambia, will decrease by at least 7%.

“In the average scenario, the tourism and travel sector in Africa could lose at least $ 50 billion due to the Covid-19 pandemic and at least 2 million direct and indirect jobs,” the study found. the AU.

Remittances from Africans living abroad – the continent’s biggest financial inflow in the past decade – are unlikely to cushion the blow.

“With economic activity in the doldrums in many advanced and emerging countries, remittances to Africa could experience significant declines,” concluded the analysis.

(REUTERS)