Crowd in Ivory Coast destroys coronavirus testing centre

On Sunday, residents of a working-class neighborhood of Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, destroyed a coronavirus testing center under construction, police and ministry of health officials said.

Videos posted on social networks showed dozens of people dismantling the building, some of them shouting, “We don’t want it!”

The incident occurred in the Yopougon district of the city of five million inhabitants, which is the commercial capital of the country.

Locals protested the center because they thought it was too close to their home and in the middle of a residential area, a police official said on condition of anonymity.

But the building, which was still under construction, was never intended as a treatment center for patients with the virus – only as a screening center, said an official with the Ministry of Health, who also asked not to be named.

This is the first violent incident linked to the COVID-19 epidemic in the country, which so far seems to have been relatively spared from the virus, at least according to official figures.

They estimated the number of cases at 261, with three deaths so far.

However, the authorities are trying to increase their capacity to deal with the epidemic.

President Alassane Ouattara declared a state of emergency on March 23.

Abidjan has already been quarantined, effectively cut off from the rest of the country, and a night curfew is in force throughout the country.

Non-essential schools, churches and shops have been closed and rallies have been banned.

Senior health officials on Saturday recommended that people wear masks in public places to try to slow the spread of the virus.

So far, however, the government has not ordered a complete foreclosure.

On Tuesday, the government announced a 2.6 billion euro ($ 2.8 billion) plan to combat the economic and social effects of the pandemic, which is expected to halve the country’s growth rate to 3 , 6% in 2020.

(AFP)