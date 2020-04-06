UN chief decries ‘horrifying’ rise in domestic violence amid virus lockdown

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has urged governments to include the protection of women in their response to the deadly new coronavirus pandemic.

Reports of domestic violence have increased around the world following massive blockages imposed to contain the spread of the disease.

“Violence is not limited to the battlefield,” Guterres said in a statement and video in several languages, days after his call for a global ceasefire following the epidemic.

“For many women and girls, the threat is most important where they should be safer. At home,” he said.

>> Trapped at Home: Victims of High-Risk Domestic Violence in Coronavirus Containment

Describing the rise in domestic violence as “horrible”, he urged all governments “to make the prevention and redress of violence against women a key part of their national response plans to COVID-19”.

India has reported double the usual number of domestic violence cases in the first week of movement restrictions nationwide, according to the country’s National Women’s Commission.

Cases in France increased by a third in the week after the country was locked out, authorities said, while Australia reported a 75% increase in internet searches for support for victims of violence domestic workers.

Guterres called for emergency alert systems in pharmacies and grocery stores, and for safe ways “for women to seek support, without alerting their abusers.”

“Together, we can and must prevent violence everywhere, from war zones to homes, as we work to beat COVID-19,” he said as he called for “peace in the country – and in homes – all over the world. “

(AFP)