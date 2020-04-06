WHO slams ‘racist’ calls for Africa to be vaccine testing ground

In tonight’s edition: The head of the World Health Organization angrily criticized recent comments from scientists suggesting that a vaccine against the new coronavirus should be tested in Africa as “racist” and a hangover of the “colonial mentality”. Ivorian police ran into demonstrators on Monday who had started to dismantle a half-built coronavirus testing center, fearing that people using the facility would spread the epidemic in their district. Finally, children in Burkina Faso are encouraged to watch television while the lessons are broadcast on the small screen.