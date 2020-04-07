Australian court overturns conviction of Cardinal Pell for child sex abuse

Australia’s highest court overturned Tuesday the conviction of former Vatican treasurer GeorgePell for sexually assaulting two choir boys in the 1990s, allowing the 78-year-old cardinal to be released from prison.

In a unanimous decision, the High Court concluded that the jury at Cardinal Pell’s trial “should have had a doubt” as to his guilt.

The seven judges of the court ordered the quashing of the convictions and the release of the acquittals.

Pell, who has maintained his innocence throughout the lengthy legal process, cannot be retried on the charges, ending the most publicized case in the world concerning allegations of priestly sexual abuse for undermining the Roman Catholic Church.

Pell, a polarizing figure in Australia for his conservative views, was the highest-ranking Catholic civil servant in the world to have been imprisoned for child sex crimes when he started serving a six-year sentence a year ago.

The cardinal was charged in 2017 with one charge of sexual penetration of a child under the age of 16 and four charges of indecent acts with a child under the age of 16, which, according to the applicant, took place when Pell was Archbishop of the City of Melbourne.

The judgment was rendered during Holy Week, the period before Easter, which is the most important day in the Christian calendar, after two days of hearing a month ago.

The decision was made in a largely empty courtroom in Brisbane due to national restrictions on travel and public gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Pell’s first trial ended with a suspended jury, before the jury for a second trial unanimously found him guilty in 2018. Pell did not take a position in either trial.

In the Australian legal system, his first appeal was brought to a court in Victoria, where a majority of two judges against one confirmed his conviction.

Pell’s lawyers then brought the case before the High Court, arguing that the Victoria Court of Appeal had erred in shifting the burden of proof to the defense and finding that it was open to the jury to convict Pell beyond a reasonable doubt.

The High Court stated that the lower court of appeal “did not address the question of whether there remained a reasonable possibility that the offense did not take place, so there should have been a reasonable doubt as to the applicant’s guilt “.

The cardinal was appointed by Pope Francis in 2014 to reorganize the Vatican’s vast finances, but lost his role last year after being imprisoned. Pope Francis said he would not comment on the case until Pell had exhausted all means of redress.

He remained a cardinal despite pressure from the church by victims of sexual abuse and their lawyers to fire him.

(REUTERS)