‘Kane was like a young Shearer’ – Taylor remembers Tottenham star’s early days at Millwall

The 26-year-old has established himself as one of the game’s best forwards, and a former team-mate spotted his talent early on

Maik Taylor has recalled Harry Kane’s time on loan with Millwall in 2011-12, saying the then-teenager reminded him of a young Alan Shearer.

Taylor was nearing the end of his career when the young Tottenham striker joined Millwall on loan, and the goalkeeper said that he came with a big reputation.

“A friend of mine had a season ticket at Tottenham and had seen Harry at several Europa League games,” Taylor told SPOX and Goal. “And he told me: ‘The boy has everything. He’s going to be a really big one.'”

After spending the 2010-11 season on loan with League One side Leyton Orient, Kane made the step up the following season to Championship outfit Millwall.

Millwall would be the second of four loan spells Kane would take in before establishing himself as a Spurs regular, with the striker also turning out for Norwich and Leicester City.

Kane would go on to establish himself as a Premier League star in 2014-15, scoring 21 league goals in a breakout campaign.

The 26-year-old has gone on to become one of Europe’s top strikers, scoring no fewer than 17 league goals in every full season since his breakout 2014-15 season.

Taylor said that Kane’s talents were apparent early on, comparing the forward to one of the Premier League’s all-time greatest forwards.

“Harry already had a super left foot, a super right foot and a great header at the time,” Taylor said of the teenager. “He actually had everything, he was like some kind of young Alan Shearer.

“His enthusiasm was incredible. He loved football more than anything and had a smile on his face in every training session and game.”

Taylor added that Kane’s insistence on not drinking alcohol has also helped him throughout his career.

“He was always there during the team evenings, but he didn’t drink anything and went home early,” Taylor said. “Harry is a family man.”

Kane recently made headlines by suggesting he could leave Spurs if the club don’t show sufficient progress as a team. The England international has yet to win a trophy during his time with the club, coming closest last season when Tottenham fell to Liverpool in the Champions League final.