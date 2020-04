In tonight’s edition: Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta hopes that a vice-governor arrested for ignoring the rules of self-quarantine will be sentenced to 10 years. Meanwhile, thousands of people are battling Nairobi’s strict travel restrictions to fight the coronavirus. Uganda tries to help vulnerable communities through total closure and in Ivory Coast, inaccurate belief that the neem plant contains chloroquine sees an increase in demand for traditional herbal anti- malaria.