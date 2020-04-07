The coverage of PSL is big but not its quality – former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Kotei

The midfield maestro has compared the two leagues a few months after leaving Amakhosi where he was considered to be a poor signing

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder James Kotei says the media coverage of the PSL is big but criticised the standard of play.

The Ghanaian defensive midfielder was released by Amakhosi midway through the current season after failing to make a single appearance.

Kotei has now compared the PSL with the Tanzanian Premier League where he plied his trade for Simba SC before joining Chiefs in June 2019.

“I respect Simba fans a lot. They are in my blood. I love them and they love me too. Just want to wish them well but nobody knows about the future,” Kotei told Tanzanian publication, Daily News.

“Some people consider Tanzania League as of low quality but when I went to play in South Africa I realised that in Tanzania, their league is not low as many people think, only that there are minor things which need to be addressed there,” he added.

The 26-year-old, who has also played in the Ghanaian Premier League and the Oman Professional League, is now on the books of Belarusian club Salvia Mozyr.

“In South Africa, the coverage of their league is big but not it’s quality.”

Kotei was facing stiff competition in the Chiefs midfield as he was competing with Willard Katsande, Kearyn Baccus and George Maluleka.

He was offloaded by the Naturena-based giants after the club snapped up Kenyan defensive midfielder Anthony Akumu during the January transfer window.