Chikati: Ex-Kakamega Homeboyz ace still feeling pain of Fifa ban

The Kakamega-based defender reveals how the Fifa ban has affected his career and says he will challenge the decision soon

Former Kakamega Homeboyz defensive midfielder Moses Chikati has revealed he is still affected by the Fifa ban for allegedly fixing matches in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL).

Chikati, alongside fellow Homeboyz players Festus Okiring and Festo Omukoto, were handed four-year bans for manipulating KPL matches while Ugandan defender George Mandela (who was also playing for Homeboyz), was banned for life given his central role in the conspiracy.

The Fifa Disciplinary Committee said it had found the players guilty of having being involved in match manipulation in violation of Article 69. Paragraph. 1 of the Fifa Disciplinary Code (2017 Edition) (unlawfully influencing match results).

Chikati has, however, denied the charges and is still consulting on his next course of action regarding the case, not ruling out an appeal.

The 26-year-old agrees the decision left him in shock although he has not given up on his playing career.

“Sometimes when you are at the peak of your career and this kind of thing happens, it takes a spirit of bravery to overcome it,” Chikati is quoted by People Daily.

“Things have never been the same again since then but I have received so much encouragement and support from my colleagues, friends and family.

‘‘I can also single out Homeboyz team manager for the encouragement and support from the day the ban was slapped on me and the other players. We, however, believe justice will be done with the real perpetrators being brought to book.”

He went on: “Having been ordered not to be actively involved with football, I have designed my personal training programme just to maintain my fitness as I remain optimistic about making a good comeback.

“I can’t look back and get distracted with the ban but I am forging forward, aiming to realise my dream and objectives despite the bad reputation and the tag on my shoulders.”

Things have been worse for Chikati since the ban, having to turn to farming and boda boda to earn a living after his contract was terminated.