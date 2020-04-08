Coronavirus prompts Saudi-led coalition to declare two-week ceasefire in Yemen

Saudi officials said the coalition fighting Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen would begin a ceasefire from Thursday.

Officials told reporters on Wednesday evening that the move followed calls by the United Nations to end hostilities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They said the ceasefire would last two weeks, during which the coalition would support the efforts of the United Nations to bring the rival parties to the negotiating table.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said earlier this month that warring parties in 11 countries have responded positively to his call for a global ceasefire to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement comes as heavy fighting in Yemen between pro-government forces and the Houthis has killed more than 270 people in the past 10 days, government officials and tribal leaders said on Wednesday.

(AP)