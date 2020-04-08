French academic Roland Marchal speaks out after nine months of detention in Iran

In an emotional interview with FRANCE 24RFI and Radio France partner radio stations, Roland Marchal, the French academic released last month after more than nine months in an Iranian prison, spoke of his detention. Marchal’s partner Fariba Adelkhah, who was arrested at the same time as him, is still in prison in Tehran.

“I was in a high security wing, I was very isolated. In fact, it was probably the most painful thing … You really had to stand on tiptoe to get just a glimpse of the light For me, I found it very hard. Naturally, I am a workaholic, I worked a lot in Africa and I love it because of the light and the freedom that you have there. So it was really painful for me. For the first few days or weeks, I was just trying to get an idea of ​​the weather. I was trying to figure out when breakfast was served, when people came with medication. , or when you could sleep one night, just to understand when the three meals of the day will come, “he said.

He continued, “I had no news from the outside. I didn’t know why I was detained, what the charges were, how long I was going to be there. It was extremely trying.”

Marchal and his partner, fellow researcher Fariba Adelkhah, were arrested in June 2019 on charges of plotting against national security. The couple, who work at the Center d’études internationales at the prestigious Sciences Po University in Paris, have always denied the accusations.

“I heard her voice about three weeks after I arrived”

Marchal did not realize that Adelkhah had been arrested with him. He didn’t understand until a few weeks later. “I heard his voice about three weeks after I arrived at the prison, towards the end of June, between my cell and the room where I was interrogated. It was on this path that I heard someone call her “azadi” – which in farsi means freedom … It was her voice … She could see me, she recognized me and she cried and I very clearly recognized her voice “, he said.

“I saw her again on September 25, October 25 and February 3. Each time we met, it was only for a few minutes. We were able to speak sometimes, but sometimes not.”

Marchal was released on March 20 after France released an Iranian, Jalal Rohollahnejad, who was at risk of being extradited to the United States, accused of trying to smuggle technological materials into Iran in violation of sanctions American.

Adelkhah is still in prison, where she went on hunger strike for 49 days. She has French and Iranian nationality, but Tehran does not recognize dual nationality.

“I realized that I was just a bargain”

Marchal explained that in February, he had been taken apart during one of his interrogations. “The interrogator said, ‘Look, this is not really about you, this is negotiations for an Iranian [Jalal Rohollahnejad] which is France … Your time here is just to put pressure on France. And I realized that I was just a bargain and that it was actually quite comforting because it meant that there would be an end and that end would be an exchange. “

Marchal points out that he was never physically tortured during his imprisonment: “In the end, I was not treated better than the others. But I was not ill-treated or ill-treated in prison. I was always allowed to see a doctor and receive medical treatment., “he said.

However, he stressed the psychological impact of solitary confinement and interrogations.

“Isolation is not just about being cut, it’s about forgetting everything you’ve done, everything you’ve written, everything you’ve worked on. And it’s so difficult,” he declared.

“The interrogations were getting worse and worse, the interrogators were getting more and more angry with me, they were yelling at me. So when you come out of the silence of your cell and then you are put in a room where people are yelling at you, shouting questions like: how is it possible that you do not remember all this? … From a psychological point of view, I am sure that they use many techniques used by many other countries to interrogations. “