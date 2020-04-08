Full TV and stream listings of football matches in Malaysia

Goal brings you the few matches that are being shown on television to satisfy your thirst for the beautiful game.

Football reruns!, Here are all the fixtures that are being shown in Malaysia this week during this coronovirus impacted period.

*All times shown are Malaysian.

Wednesday April 8

Now is a good time as any to start watching the Singapore Premier League!

Time Match TV channel 8:30pm Leicester v Man Utd (PL2014) Astro CH811 9:00pm Kelantan v UiTM (MPL2019) MyCujoo

Thursday April 9

The Australian Women’s League final takes place on this day.

Time Match TV channel 12:30pm Tottenham v Arsenal (PL2004) Astro CH811 9:00pm Arsenal v Tottenham (PL2008) Astro CH811 9:00pm UiTM v Johor Darul Ta’zim II (MPL2019) MyCujoo

Friday April 10

Trabzonspor lead the Super Lig on mere goal difference, and on Sunday they take on Goztepe away from home.

Time Match TV channel 12:55am Besiktas v Antalayaspor Astro CH818 9:00pm Negeri Sembilan v Pulau Pinang (MPL2019) MyCujoo

Saturday April 11

Time Match TV channel 3:00am Nigeria v Italy (WC1994) FIFA TV 9:00pm Negeri Sembilan v UiTM (MPL2019) MyCujoo

Sunday April 12

Monday April 13

