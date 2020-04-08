Full TV and stream listings of football matches in Malaysia

Goal brings you the few matches that are being shown on television to satisfy your thirst for the beautiful game.

Football reruns!, Here are all the fixtures that are being shown in Malaysia this week during this coronovirus impacted period.

*All times shown are Malaysian.

Wednesday April 8

TimeMatchTV channel
8:30pmLeicester v Man Utd (PL2014)Astro CH811
9:00pmKelantan v UiTM (MPL2019)MyCujoo

Thursday April 9

The Australian Women’s League final takes place on this day.

TimeMatchTV channel
12:30pmTottenham v Arsenal (PL2004)Astro CH811
9:00pmArsenal v Tottenham (PL2008)Astro CH811
9:00pmUiTM v Johor Darul Ta’zim II (MPL2019)MyCujoo

Friday April 10

TimeMatchTV channel
12:55amBesiktas v AntalayasporAstro CH818
9:00pmNegeri Sembilan v Pulau Pinang (MPL2019)MyCujoo

Saturday April 11

TimeMatchTV channel
3:00amNigeria v Italy (WC1994) FIFA TV 
9:00pmNegeri Sembilan v UiTM (MPL2019)MyCujoo

Sunday April 12

Monday April 13

