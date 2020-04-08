Full TV and stream listings of football matches in Malaysia

Goal brings you the few matches that are being shown on television to satisfy your thirst for the beautiful game.
Football reruns!, Here are all the fixtures that are being shown in Malaysia this week during this coronovirus impacted period.
*All times shown are Malaysian.
Wednesday April 8
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|8:30pm
|Leicester v Man Utd (PL2014)
|Astro CH811
|9:00pm
|Kelantan v UiTM (MPL2019)
|MyCujoo
Thursday April 9
The Australian Women’s League final takes place on this day.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|12:30pm
|Tottenham v Arsenal (PL2004)
|Astro CH811
|9:00pm
|Arsenal v Tottenham (PL2008)
|Astro CH811
|9:00pm
|UiTM v Johor Darul Ta’zim II (MPL2019)
|MyCujoo
Friday April 10
Trabzonspor lead the Super Lig on mere goal difference, and on Sunday they take on Goztepe away from home.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|12:55am
|Besiktas v Antalayaspor
|Astro CH818
|9:00pm
|Negeri Sembilan v Pulau Pinang (MPL2019)
|MyCujoo
Saturday April 11
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|3:00am
|Nigeria v Italy (WC1994)
|FIFA TV
|9:00pm
|Negeri Sembilan v UiTM (MPL2019)
|MyCujoo
Sunday April 12
Monday April 13
