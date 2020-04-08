Syrian air force carried out 2017 chemical attack, investigators find

Syrian Arab Air Force pilots piloting Sukhoi Su-22 military aircraft and a helicopter dropped bombs containing toxic chlorine and sarin nerve gas over a village in western Hama in March 2017, a new team within the global chemical weapons monitoring group concluded in its first report.

The special investigation unit was created by members of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OIAC) in 2018 to identify the perpetrators of illegal attacks. So far, the OPCW has only been allowed to say if chemical attacks had taken place, not who they were perpetrated at.

Government officials of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his military supporters, Russia, have repeatedly denied using chemical weapons and accused the insurgents of carrying out attacks to involve the Syrian forces.

The Syrian mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and Damascus did not immediately respond to the report. In Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The OPCW investigation and identification team (IIT) said that more than 100 people were affected by the attacks perpetrated on March 24, 25 and 30, 2017 in the city of Ltamenah.

According to the ITT report, the 50th brigade of the 22nd Air Division of the Syrian Air Force dropped M4000 air bombs containing sarin over the city and a cylinder containing chlorine over a hospital. The raids were carried out from Sharat and Hama air bases, he said.

“Military operations of a strategic nature such as these three attacks take place only on the orders of the highest levels of the Syrian Arab armed forces,” he added.

Although people have been identified by OPCW investigators, their names have been redacted in the report, which was to be distributed Wednesday to 193 OPCW member states.

“There are reasonable grounds to believe that the perpetrators … were individuals from the Syrian Arab Air Force,” said OPCW team leader Santiago Onate-Laborde.

The OPCW identification team is not a judicial body, and it will be up to OPCW members, the UN Secretary General and the international community to “take any other action they consider appropriate and necessary, “said OPCW chief Fernando Arias.

An attack on the Syrian city of Douma led U.S. President Donald Trump to launch missiles at Syrian government targets in April 2018 with the support of France and Britain.

Established in 1997, the OPCW was initially a technical body responsible for enforcing a global non-proliferation treaty. It has become the center of the diplomatic conflict between Syria and Russia on the one hand and the United States, France and Britain on the other.

(REUTERS)