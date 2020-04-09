Coronavirus: Nigeria’s economy feels the pinch of lockdown

The Nigerian economy is beginning to feel the pinch of the lockdown imposed in late March in Lagos and Abuja to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Millions of people working in the informal sector have been particularly affected; we tell you more. Meanwhile in Madagascar, thousands of people rush to return to their hometown and flee the capital – reports our correspondent. And in Senegal, musicians from a pro-democracy political movement are trying to encourage people to do their part in the fight against the coronavirus; we listen to their new song.