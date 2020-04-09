Iraqi president taps spy chief Mustafa al-Kadhimi for prime minister

Iraqi President Appointed Intelligence Chief Mustafa al-Kadhimi Prime Minister Thursday, Third Person Hired To Lead The Country In Just 10 Weeks As He Strives To Replace A Government Fallen Last Month After Months deadly demonstrations.

Kadhimi was appointed by President Barham Salih, national television reported shortly after the previous Prime Minister-designate, Adnan al-Zurfi, announced that he was retiring for lack of sufficient support to do so. pass a government.

Iraq, exhausted by decades of sanctions, war and political corruption, is now facing economic ruin, social unrest and a growing outbreak of the new coronavirus, which it must confront with only one cabinet guardian.

Adel Abdul Mahdi, who resigned under pressure from anti-government protests in November, still heads the government as the interim prime minister. Salih’s first choice to replace him, Mohammed Allawi, withdrew on March 1 after four unsuccessful weeks trying to get support.

Like Salih’s previous choices to replace Abdul Mahdi, Kadhimi is seen as a political independent, who will need the support of the powerful sectarian parties that dominate the Iraqi legislature to approve a cabinet within a month.

The former journalist, who wrote against the dictator Saddam Hussein from exile in Iran and Britain, returned after the American invasion in 2003. He has held his position as head of intelligence since 2016.

“I will work tirelessly to present to Iraqis a program and cabinet that will work to serve them, protect their rights and lead Iraq to a prosperous future,” Kadhimi wrote on Twitter.

Zurfi was immediately rejected by Iran’s allied parties who saw him as a threat to their political and economic power in Iraq, calling him “an American joker” for his ties to the US-backed authorities who ruled Iraq after the 2003 invasion.

Thursday marked the 17th anniversary of the day that US-led troops occupied Baghdad. Zurfi had announced that he would verify the power of the militias aligned with Iran in Iraq. Kurdish parties finally decided on Wednesday not to support Zurfi, sealing his fate.

Oil prices, Covid-19

Zurfi said in a statement that he was withdrawing, citing “internal and external reasons” for his decision, without giving further details.

“My decision not to appoint me is to preserve Iraq and its greatest interests,” he said.

The sectarian power-sharing system in Iraq prevented any real political reform demanded by the thousands of protesters who took to the streets in October.

The demonstrators accuse the parties of all the ethno-sectarian spectrum of Iraq, mainly Shiites, Sunnites and Kurds, of only wanting to preserve their position of power.

The impasse leaves the Iraq crisis. COVID-19 has killed 69 people and infected more than 1,200 people, according to the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization. Rapid spread of the disease could quickly overwhelm the Iraqi health system.

The fall in oil prices caused by the global pandemic has shaken Iraq’s budget, which is based on an oil price almost twice their current value. Without a government in place, Iraq cannot officially review its budget.

(REUTERS)