Jewish world observes ‘strange’ and socially distant Passover seder

On Wednesday, the Jews marked the start of a “strange” Passover holiday as the coronavirus pandemic prevented the large family gatherings usually held for the traditional Seder meal.

In Israel, which has more than 9,000 confirmed cases of the deadly virus, a national curfew was in effect, with security forces deployed on the streets to prevent anyone seeking to visit relatives in violation of social distancing measures.

In a message in English to Jews around the world, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged that this year’s Passover was “strange” and “unlike any other Easter”.

The pandemic “forces us to change the way we celebrate,” said Netanyahu.

The day before the holiday, which marks the biblical exodus of the Jewish people from slavery in Egypt, saw a heated rabbinical debate on the question of whether it was permissible to welcome Seders on Zoom or other platforms. video conference.

A group of prominent rabbis endorsed the measure as a justifiable means of alleviating the loneliness that some Jews – especially the elderly and the sick – may live in isolation from the coronaviruses.

But the chief rabbinate of Israel rejected this decision.

“Loneliness is painful and we have to respond to it, perhaps by having a videoconference the day before the holiday starts, but not by desecrating the holiday itself,” said Chief Rabbis of Israel David Lau and Yitzhak Yosef. in a press release.

(AFP)