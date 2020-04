In tonight’s edition: The rapidly spreading coronavirus epidemic is expected to push sub-Saharan Africa into intoression in 2020 for the first time in 25 years, according to the World Bank. In Douala, Cameroon, a door-to-door medical investigation was launched to find potential subcontractors for COVID-19. Hospitals are on high alert for an increase in admissions. And finally six scientists in Senegal rush to develop a fan that can be created locally.