A time for excision: European women visiting ‘home’ countries face the nightmare of FGM

For families living in Europe and from Africa, the Middle East and Asia, the holidays are often synonymous with returning to the country. But these family reunions sometimes turn into a living nightmare for young girls. Each year, thousands of them suffer from female genital mutilation (FGM), without their knowledge or without their prior consent, in the country of their parents.

Our reporters Miyuki Droz Aramaki and Sophie Guignon met young victims and followed doctors and activists who are trying to change mentalities on FGM and to treat these women.

Despite deep pain and family pressures, some young Europeans agreed to share their story with us anonymously. We met a 25 year old Briton of Somali origin. She will never forget her very first stay in Somaliland, a semi-autonomous region of Somalia, at the eastern end of the Horn of Africa. She was ten years old and suffered genital mutilation by surprise: “I saw some women sitting inside. One grabbed me, started to put on my clothes. There was a moment of total helplessness when I felt rapid but sharp pain. ” In addition to the pain, she felt deprived of her privacy and her humanity.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 180,000 young European women are at risk of undergoing FGM each year while in their country of origin.

To understand why the custom of female genital mutilation continues, we went to Somaliland, where 97% of women undergo FGM. Female circumcision is supposed to preserve the honor and virginity of young women, by preventing them from enjoying any sexual pleasure. But it causes serious physical and psychological damage for the rest of their lives, as well as complications during childbirth. Some young women have died from blood loss during FFM. In the poor neighborhoods of the capital Hargeisa, we met a circumciser, a mother in her forties with a large family. For her, performing FGM on young girls, whether local or European on vacation, represents a simple means of subsistence to feed her family and children.

Repairing mutilated women

But in Somaliland, activists are mobilizing to fight against this practice which is based on false ancestral beliefs. Dr. Edna Adan is one of the pioneers of this battle. At 82, she continues to run the city’s main hospital, which she founded and where she trains doctors, nurses and midwives. These health professionals are trying to convince young mothers not to reproduce the violence they have suffered. Adan believes that protecting young Europeans requires a change of mentality on the ground and legislation punishing mutilation.

During the filming of our documentary, we also met doctors in France who treat young women mutilated abroad, many of whom try to meet the famous urological surgeon Pierre Foldès, based in the Parisian suburb of Saint-Germain en-Laye. He is the first surgeon in the world to have developed a technique to reconstruct the clitoris, a female organ removed during FGM, and fought for the surgery to be reimbursed by social security. His method allows traumatized women to be “repaired”, but also to regain sexual pleasure and the hope of giving birth safely. Their healing is both physical and psychological, so that they can finally enjoy the life they have chosen.