Coronavirus: FKF, KPL must find local solution if leagues end prematurely – Situma

The retired defender roots for a local way of amicably deciding the fate of all competitions in the country if the Covid-19 pandemic persists

Retired Kenya defender James Situma has called on the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Management to find a local solution if matches can not resume due to the suspension as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Situma explains there is no need of waiting to see how established leagues will do with their seasons and apply the same move to the Kenyan leagues.

“No,” Situma told Goal in response to whether foreign solutions will work for Kenya. “We should come up with our own decisions that everyone will feel is best for us.

“This pandemic has affected every nation differently because we have different capacity in dealing with its effects.

“So, at the moment we should be so patient and wait after 21 days of government directives and see how the situation will be like around then we can come up with any decision going forward.

“But at the moment we only pray and hope that everything goes back to normal very soon.”

A few days ago, FKF president Nick Mwendwa stated there are regulations to help them decide how the leagues will end should there be no guarantee of resumption and conclusion of the season.

“We have regulations governing our football and we do not have to talk to anyone from another league or wherever,” Mwendwa told Radio Jambo.

“If the league has not run past the half-way mark due to any kind of interruptions, the league will be cancelled. Secondly, if the league has been played past the half-way mark but 75% of season matches have not been played, then the mid-season table will stand.

“For now, we have not played 75% of the matches so it means, if we have to make a decision, we will rely on the mid-season table to arrive at a conclusion.”

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the KPL Board insisted there was no need to rush and decide the fate of the 2019/20 season. They also hinted at following what European leagues will do if their season ends prematurely.

“As of now, there is no urgency to determine the fate of the current season as the world of football is dealing with an unprecedented time as a result of the coronavirus,” KPL’s statement read then.

“Top leagues worldwide including La Liga, EPL, Serie A and Bundesliga as well as Fifa, Caf, and Uefa have all suspended their activities until the Covid-19 pandemic is contained.

“KPL will be guided by the best practices in the world of football on how to go about the remaining part of the season.”

The KPL was suspended as it was about to witness matchday 24 actions while the National Super League (NSL) was heading to matchday 27.