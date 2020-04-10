DR Congo reports new Ebola death, just days before declaring end of epidemic

The first person to contract the Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in more than 50 days has died, the government announced on Friday, ending hopes that the second worst epidemic of the disease in history could be over.

On Sunday, the Central African country planned to end the epidemic, which would have allowed its overwhelmed health service to focus on controlling the coronavirus, which infected 215 and killed 20.

New Ebola The case, the first since February 17, was a 26-year-old man in the Beni region, a city in eastern Congo. He developed symptoms on March 27 and died in hospital on Thursday morning, regional health officials said in a statement.

Ebola has killed more than 2,200 people since August 2018 in an unstable area of ​​the country where rebel attacks have hampered efforts to contain it. The country is also trying to counter an epidemic of measles.

Ebola causes fever, bleeding, vomiting and diarrhea and is spread among humans through body fluids. The current epidemic has killed around two-thirds of those infected.

Abdou Dieng, United Nations deputy coordinator for the emergency response to Ebola virus disease (EERC), told FRANCE 24 that news of the latest Ebola-related death was a severe blow to DR Congo.

“It is a big surprise because in the past 50 days we have had no cases, and we were two days away from celebrating the end of the Ebola virus,” he said, noting that with the additiony coronavirus, DR Congo is likely to suffer more than most other countries.

“The worst scenario is happening to us: we are going to have to face two epidemics at the same time, Ebola and the coronavirus. We thought that Ebola was behind us and that we could devote our time and energy to fighting the coronavirus, but today, we have to admit, the two are ahead of us. “

WHO on alert

The World Health Organization (WHO) expected more cases to emerge in the Congo and was ready to respond, said its chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The agency’s chief emergency expert, Mike Ryan, said field health teams are continuing to investigate 2,600 Ebola alerts in the country’s two affected provinces.

“We are taking thousands of samples every week and we will continue this active monitoring throughout the process,” he said at a press conference.

Occasional outbreaks or transmissions are common towards the end of the Ebola outbreaks, and a new case does not necessarily mean that the virus is spreading again out of control.

But it can stay in sperm for more than 550 days, researchers say, and can be passed on through sex long after a patient recovers.

The Congo has suffered 10 virus epidemics since it was first detected in humans near the Ebola River in 1976. The largest occurred in West Africa between 2013 and 2016 and killed more 11,000 people.

This time, two new vaccines had a major impact on controlling the virus, although Islamist rebels prevented health workers from reaching certain areas where the virus has spread.

At the end of last year, deadly attacks on health centers in and around the city of Beni forced humanitarian groups to suspend operations and to withdraw personnel from the last strongholds of the epidemic.

