Japan’s nearly $1 trillion coronavirus stimulus upends PM Abe’s debt fight

The enormous cost of the coronavirus pandemic tests the Japanese experience of seven years to save the economy of its time bomb, as the recession fears quick calls to “helicopter money” – unlimited spending financed by the central bank.

A few days after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe launched a nearly trillion-dollar stimulus package to fight the financial fallout from the pandemic, some legislators from the ruling party are calling for even greater spending.

The government is already planning to raise the bond issue to a five-year high of 147 trillion yen ($ 1.35 trillion), or 30% the size of the Japanese economy, to pay for the stimulus.

But even if global governments and central banks do everything they can to reduce economic spinoffs, Japan is a grim reminder that a debt bomb may be inevitable.

Japan could issue even more debt, as Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said the last package would not be the last if growth remained in jeopardy.

The missed opportunity to repair Japan’s finances could cut spending for the younger generation and limit the country’s options to support one of the world’s aging populations.

It also marks the end of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s fiscal policy, which relied on higher tax revenues supported by strong economic growth – instead of painful budget cuts – to restore Japan’s fiscal health, analysts said.

“Abenomics has kept the economy healthy for quite a long time,” said former Bank of Japan board member Takahide Kiuchi, highlighting Abe’s stimulus policies launched in late 2012 to release the country of deflation.

“If this time had been spent fixing Japan’s finances, the government would have had more leeway to increase spending without relying too heavily on debt issuance,” he said. “The government and the BOJ were complacent. They are responsible for this mess.”

“Abenomics” vs austerity

Abe was elected in 2012 with a commitment to defeat deflation through Abenomics – a mix of aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus with structural reforms.

The plan was to fuel the economy enough for companies to reap profits and pay more taxes. This, in turn, would allow Japan to reduce its huge debt burden without cutting spending.

The Abenomics rejected a view long preached by the powerful finance ministry that without budgetary austerity, Japan could not finance the rising cost of an aging population.

Growth and inflation have picked up, but the time bought by the BOJ’s aggressive stimulus has not been well spent.

Abe twice delayed a sales tax hike after the first triggered a recession, forcing the finance ministry to retreat.

As budget hawks lost weight, spending continued to skyrocket and the Abe administration pushed back the deadline to reach its budget-balancing goal.

It was a defeat for BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, a former finance ministry bureaucrat who has consistently called on government efforts to keep Japanese taxes in order while its central bank kept borrowing costs down very low.

But what had to be a quick fix to defeat deflation has turned into a long-term battle, resulting in an unprecedented policy in which the BOJ has pledged to cap long-term interest rates at zero.

The policy, dubbed rate curve control, has given lawmakers an excuse to keep spending, without having to worry about a sharp spike in bond yields.

“Under the control of the yield curve, the BOJ can buy an unlimited number of bonds if yields go up,” said Kazuo Momma, a former central bank executive who is now an economist at the Mizuho Research Institute. “The current environment of low rates and low inflation is conducive to huge public spending.”

End of the recession

Now, the Japanese economy is on the brink of recession as the pandemic hits global and domestic demand, emboldening supporters of a flexible fiscal policy.

Some legislators from the ruling party urge the government to freeze the 10% sales tax or the central bank to provide unlimited funding to the government to distribute it in cash to the people.

The idea, which is gaining ground in other economies, could be particularly dangerous for Japan given its debt stock of 1.13 trillion yen – double the size of its economy and the largest of the countries industrialized.

Even despite current ultra-low borrowing costs, debt service and payroll taxes together account for 60% of Japan’s annual spending, compared to just 5% for education.

“The rising costs of welfare and debt service are cutting other spending,” said Atsushi Takeda, chief economist at the Itochu Institute for Economic Research. “The government is running out of capacity to allocate resources for technological innovation, rebuilding infrastructure and talented human resources – all crucial elements for economic growth.”

But supporters say radical ideas are needed to help Japan overcome the pandemic. Without huge spending backed by central bank money printing, Japan will see a spike in job losses and bankruptcies that could delay an economic recovery once the virus is brought under control, they say.

“Times of crisis like now are exactly the time when we have to deploy money by helicopter,” said Shoji Nishida, a senior official in the ruling party who maintains regular contact with Abe. “Tax reform must be thrown out the window.”

(REUTERS)