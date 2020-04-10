Tusker’s Matano: KPL should not dare hand Gor Mahia title

The Brewers’ tactician claims there is time to find a deserving winner and not to rush to award the leaders the title

Tusker FC coach Robert Matano believes the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) will need less than two months to finish and handing Gor Mahia the title will not be logical.

K’Ogalo lead the race with 54 points from 23 matches and there have been suggestions indicating they should be handed the title if the league ends prematurely.

However, the KPL management said in a statement there is no rush to make a decision and might follow the precedent set by elite leagues.

The veteran tactician has a different suggestion which he believes will be fair to competing teams.

“The [Covid-19 pandemic] will be put under control soon and normalcy will return,” Matano told Goal on Friday.

“The best thing is for the season to be played to the end; if we play midweek and weekends, it will take less than two months to complete the remaining matches and we will have a deserving champion.

“If time is limited, we can have a mini-league between the competing sides and the overall winner to be handed the title.”

Matano has explained why he will not support KPL handing Gor Mahia the title.

“Looking at the standings, it is not like [Gor Mahia] cannot be caught; the top teams have not played each other. Anything can happen and we can have another winner apart from K’Ogalo,” he added.

“If it will not be possible, then KPL should borrow a leaf from rugby and cancel all the matches, no promotion and no relegation. It will be fair to all the teams and we will start afresh.”

Tusker are currently third on the table with 46 points after 22 matches, eight fewer than Gor Mahia, who have played one game more.