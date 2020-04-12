China records highest daily number of imported Covid-19 cases

China is intensifying the examination of incoming foreigners and tightening border controls after the number of cases of coronaviruses imported one day set a record, helping to double the daily number of newly detected infections.

The number of new confirmed cases in mainland China reached 99 on April 11, up from 46 the previous day, all but two involving foreign travelers. In the Shanghai shopping center, 51 Chinese nationals flying on the same flight from Russia tested positive.

“The risk of imported cases has increased dramatically,” said Wen Guohui, mayor of Guangzhou, an economic hub in southern China, on Sunday.

Guangzhou applies anti-virus measures to anyone entering the city across the national border, regardless of nationality, race or gender, said foreign affairs official Liu Baochun at the same event.

“We hope that foreigners will be able to strictly abide by anti-virus rules as the Chinese do,” he said.

In northeastern Heilongjiang province, which reported 21 new cases imported from Russia on April 11, the local government said its border between Suifenhe and Russia would remain closed after April 13. The border was temporarily closed on April 9 to contain the epidemic, and was due to open next week.

Even Wuhan, the first viral epicenter that emerged from containment this month after containing the virus, is vulnerable to imported infections, said Chinese senior medical adviser Zhong Nanshan.

“At the moment, the epidemic continues to spread rapidly abroad, so the large coastal cities of China with close international contact are very vulnerable and could see the epidemic come back,” Zhong told the newspaper. People’s Daily official in an interview published Sunday. .

Zhong warned with the epicenter of the world’s virus moving from Europe to the United States, it is too early to judge whether the peak of the pandemic is imminent.

“It is not yet time to remove the masks,” he said, adding that China’s application of anti-virus measures offers an experience to other countries seeking to contain the disease.

Imported from Russia

Mainland China reported 99 new cases of coronavirus on April 11, more than double the previous day to reach a one-month high, according to data from the Chinese National Health Commission. Only two of the 99 cases were transmitted locally.

Shanghai supplied more than half of the imported cases. Of the city’s new cases, 51 flew on the same flight from Russia on April 10. The 52nd case concerned a Chinese national arriving from a trip to Canada.

Shanghai authorities have quarantined 92 other passengers who were in close contact with the infected, the city health committee said on Sunday.

The 21 imported cases confirmed on April 11 in the Chinese province of Heilongjiang all involved Chinese nationals from Russia.

To help Russia fight the virus, a group of Chinese medical experts arrived in Moscow on Saturday with a batch of anti-virus equipment, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

In addition, highlighting another major source of risk, new cases of asymptomatic coronavirus almost doubled to 63 on April 11, compared to 34 the day before.

The number of infections in the country now stands at 82,052, with 3,339 deaths.

Bad treatments

In an apparent response to criticism of the ill-treatment of foreigners, officials in Guangzhou said that it treated foreigners and Chinese nationals alike in the application of anti-virus measures.

Several African countries have demanded that China address concerns that Africans in Guangzhou are being ill-treated and harassed for fear that the virus will spread from imported cases.

“Anti-virus restrictions apply to all Chinese citizens and foreigners, without discrimination in the application,” Cai Wei, an officer from the city’s public security bureau, told a news conference. .

He said that foreigners and nationals must abide by the rules, otherwise they would face sanctions.

Last week, the US consulate in Guangzhou said local authorities have ordered bars and restaurants not to serve customers who appear to be of African descent.

People in contact with anyone in Africa have been subjected to mandatory antivirus testing followed by quarantine, regardless of their travel history or previous isolation, the US consulate said in a statement, advising African Americans or those who feared being targeted to stay away.

(REUTERS)