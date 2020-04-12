Future of Wuhan’s ‘wet’ markets uncertain as Covid-19 fears remain

Fish and vegetable merchants reopen stalls in central China’s Wuhan wet markets as he ends a multi-month lockout against the coronavirus pandemic, but their future looks uncertain with few customers while viral stigma persists.

The virus, which infected 1.6 million people and killed 106,000 people in 214 countries, is believed to have appeared late last year among wild animals for sale at a closed seafood market in Wuhan. and shipped since January.

This has prompted a close examination of the wet markets, a key aspect of China’s daily life, even if only a few sell wildlife. Some American officials have asked for them to be closed, as have others in Asia.

“It is a person-to-person virus, no matter where you are,” said Jin Qinzhi, a vegetable and meat seller in a wet market, when asked what she thought of the demands of closing.

“Even the supermarket is full of people. Here people are more dispersed. As long as we take precautionary measures and pay attention to disinfection, it should be fine.”

A common sight across Asia, wet markets traditionally sell fresh produce and live animals, such as fish, outdoors. They tend to be popular with buyers who think that the items on sale are cheaper and fresher than in supermarkets.

“Everyone is afraid”

The booth owners in Wuhan said they were not optimistic after their business was severely affected by strict closings in China, which ordered a temporary ban on the trade and consumption of wildlife in January.

“There is no business and no one is coming,” said a worker who hatched fish who only gave her last name, Zhang. “Everywhere is blocked and people cannot get in. Everyone is afraid to go out and get the virus.”

Wuhan will spend 200 million yuan (28 million US dollars) to upgrade its 425 farmers’ markets in a campaign to improve hygiene, city officials said on Friday. However, some fear that they will not stay long enough to see it.

“We have no income and no business,” said Jin. “If it continues like this, it will be very difficult for us to survive.”

Many stores remain closed and some sidewalks continue, although a sharp drop in the number of new local files has resulted in the lifting of the lockout.

China reported 99 new viral infections on Saturday, bringing the total to 82,052, with 3,339 dead. Globally, the virus has reached 214 countries.

(REUTERS)