Israel’s Gantz asks for more time to form governing coalition with PM Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s electoral rival Benny Gantz on Saturday asked for additional time to try to form a government with the longtime leader in order to end more than a year of political stalemate.

A 28-day mandate to form a ruling coalition, following an inconclusive election on March 2, expires on April 14. Gantz, a former chief of the armed forces who heads the blue and white centrist party, asked President Reuven Rivlin for 14 days. extension of the mandate.

Gantz had kept his promise not to serve in a government with Netanyahu, citing the Prime Minister’s indictment on corruption charges. Netanyahu denies the accusations.

But in an overthrow that dismayed many of his supporters, Gantz said the coronavirus crisis had made an emergency national government imperative with Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud imperative.

“The political, health and social crisis led me to the decision that even at a high political and personal cost, I will do everything I can to establish a government with Likud,” Gantz wrote in a letter to the president, published by his party.

Rivlin did not immediately say whether he would give Gantz more time, who in his letter said the two political rivals seemed close to a final deal.

According to Israeli media reports, the parties have already agreed to a power-sharing agreement in which Netanyahu would be prime minister for 18 months, after which Gantz would take over. Israel has held three inconclusive elections since last April.

With more than 10,000 reported cases of COVID-19 and 101 deaths, strict restrictions imposed by Israel on movements to curb the spread of the coronavirus have forced many companies to close and have pushed unemployment rates up to around 25%.

(REUTERS)