Retired Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Meyiwa steps up recovery

There is a glimmer of hope that the former Amakhosi man will walk again after he pictured himself on a training cycle on Sunday

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Wiseman Meyiwa is making progress in his attempt to walk on his feet again.

The 20-year-old suffered a career-ending injury in a horrific car accident that left him in a wheelchair in 2018.

Meyiwa damaged his vertebrae and spinal cord in the process and he was forced into early retirement as he couldn’t walk on his own.

Almost two years since his injury and over a year since his retirement was made official, Meyiwa posted a picture of himself on a training cycle on Sunday morning.

Meyiwa retired as one of the brightest young talents in the country with two junior Fifa World Cup appearances to his name.

He first represented South Africa at the U17 Fifa World Cup in Chile in 2015 before making the cut for the 2017 U20 Fifa World Cup tournament.

The Pietermaritzburg-born midfielder would then go on to make his debut for the Glamour Boys in September 2017 as a 17-year-old.

Meyiwa scored on debut for Amakhosi, breaking Marks Maponyane’s record as the youngest player to score on his first official game for the club.

He retired having featured 21 times across all competitions for the Naturena-based side while finding the back of the net once in the process.