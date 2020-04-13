China reports highest number of Covid-19 cases in weeks

China has reported the highest number of new daily cases of coronavirus in almost six weeks, due to an increase in the number of infected travelers arriving from abroad and highlighting the difficulties faced by Beijing to prevent a second wave of COVID -19.

A total of 108 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Sunday, compared to 99 a day earlier and marking the highest number of cases since 143 cases reported on March 5.

The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China now stands at 82,160, while the death toll has increased from two to 3,341.

The National Health Commission said on Monday that 98 of the new cases were imported involving people entering China from another country, a new record and more than 97 a day earlier. The number of asymptomatic cases fell to 61 from 63 the day before.

Although the number of daily infections has dropped sharply since the peak of the epidemic in February, China has seen the daily toll rise after reaching a low on March 12 as the virus spread around the world. Beijing fears that infected people entering the country will trigger a second wave and push the country back into a state of near paralysis.

The northeastern province of Heilongjiang, which borders Russia, has reported 56 new cases – 49 from Russia.

Chinese cities close to the border with Russia said Sunday they would tighten border controls and quarantine measures upon arrival.

The border town of Suifenhe and Harbin, the capital of Heilongjiang, said it would require all arrivals from abroad to undergo 28 days of quarantine, as well as nucleic acid and antibody tests.

Harbin will also lock up residential units where confirmed, asymptomatic cases of coronavirus are found for 14 days.

