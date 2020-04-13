Government Imposes a Night Curfew To Mogadishu City

Mogadishu, Monday, April 13, 2020— After holding a press conference in Mogadishu, Somali police commander; General Abdi Hassan Mohamed (Hajar), Sunday announced that the Somali government enhances measures of combating COVID-19.

The police commander underlined that number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases is on the increase in the country, with two COVID-19-related deaths, and the government of Somalia recognizes that accelerating the combating process of the pandemic disease is more important.

“Considering the urgency to minimize the spread of the disease within the community, the federal government of Somalia announces that

A dusk-to-dawn curfew (8 pm-5 am) would be enforced to Mogadishu from the evening April 15, 2020, until further notice”, the commander said.

The curfew will affect all businesses, public, and transport movement except health centers and places offering essential food services.

General Abdi Hassan Mohamed confirmed that a regular assessment on the spread of the virus would be maintained, and the outcome of such evaluations would determine the duration of the curfew and if a same curfew to impose other cities in the country.

Ordering security forces to help people with the emergence cases to reach health centers, the Police Force Commissioner requested people in Mogadishu to adhere to the curfew and go to homes ahead of the designated times of the curfew, with a view of helping the government to contain the disease and protect the safety and health of the public.