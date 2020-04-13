Rantie: Ntseki keen to talk to former Mamelodi Sundowns striker

The Bafana boss has availed himself to try and talk to the former Masandawana striker

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has promised to try and help former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Tokelo Rantie to ensure he returns to football.

The former AFC Bournemouth hitman was reportedly training with Bloemfontein Celtic just after he was released by the Brazilians in January following reports that he missed training without informing the club on his whereabouts.

Although Ntseki wants to help the Parys-born striker, he says a case study needs to be conducted in an aim to discover what is really happening with the 29-year-old striker.

“You first need to know why all this is happening with him [Rantie]. You need to do more like a case study into his life,” said Ntseki as quoted by DailySun.

“You’ve got to help somebody if that person is not aware of his challenges but is prepared to help himself.

“The mistake we are making normally is that we always say ‘look Tokelo, you’ve got talent, you can play football. You must do this and that’.

“But this is done not knowing exactly what is happening in that man’s life. People will always say I tried this and that with him. But it’s because you don’t know the root cause of the problem.

“I don’t have a problem talking to him, to help him….if ever that can be made possible.”

Just before signing with the reigning Premier Soccer League (PSL) champions, Rantie was released by Cape Town City last season and had to work hard to impress coach Pitso Mosimane, who showed faith in the former Orlando Pirates striker.

However, he managed to make only one appearance for Sundowns in the Shell Helix Cup before going AWOL and eventually parted ways with the Chloorkop-based club.