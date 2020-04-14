China approves two experimental Covid-19 vaccines for clinical trials

China has approved early-stage human tests for two experimental vaccines to fight the new coronavirus that has killed more than 100,000 people worldwide, state media Xinhua reported on Tuesday.

The vaccines are being developed by a Beijing-based unit of Sinovac Biotech listed on Nasdaq, and by the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, a subsidiary of the national group China National Pharmaceutical Group.

In March, China is given the go-ahead for another clinical trial for a coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by the Chinese Academy of Military Medical Sciences and listed biotechnology company HK CanSino Bio, shortly after the drug developer American Moderna said it had started human testing for their vaccine with the National Institutes of Health in the United States.

Vaccine needed to stop the virus from spreading

The World Health Organization said on Monday that a safe and effective vaccine would be needed to completely stop the spread of COVID-19, which has killed more than 114,000 people worldwide.

“Our global connectivity means that the risk of reintroduction and resurgence of COVID19 will continue,” said WHO director-general TedrosAdhanom Ghebreyesus, during a virtual briefing from Geneva, stressing that “ultimately development and delivery a safe and effective vaccine will be needed to fully interrupt transmission. “

