‘It’s like the Easter egg’ – Immobile eyeing Higuain’s Serie A record

Having scored 27 goals this season, the Lazio star is eyeing a record when the campaign restarts

Lazio star Ciro Immobile is eyeing Gonzalo Higuain’s Serie A goalscoring record when the season resumes.

Immobile had scored an incredible 27 Serie A goals this season when the campaign was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With 12 games left to play, Immobile is nearing Higuain’s record of 36 goals in a single Serie A season, set with Napoli in 2015-16.

Following that season, Higuain completed a €90 million transfer to Juventus, but has not led Serie A in scoring since.

Immobile, meanwhile, was joint-top scorer in 2017-18, and has a six-goal lead over Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo in the goalscoring charts.

However, Immobile has set his sights on Higuain’s goalscoring mark, telling Sky Sport on Monday: “I don’t know. It depends.

“I’m training hard to achieve this goal. Everyone has their own. It would be nice.

“It’s like the Easter egg. We’ll see what the surprise will be when we get back on the field. I’ll do my best.”

The 2019-20 season is far from Immobile’s first successful campaign as the Italian forward has built on a string of strong goal-scoring seasons.

Immobile scored 15 league goals last season after scoring 29 and 23 in the two seasons prior.

In fact, the forward’s 2017-18 campaign saw him net 41 total goals in 47 games while also scoring 23 goals as a member of Torino on 2012-13.

The forward has also spent time at Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund, but has really found his role with Lazio in recent seasons after several loan spells throughout his career.

Immobile had helped Lazio sit second in the table, just a point behind Juventus, when the season was stopped.

The Italy international said the club would be setting their sights on a first Serie A title since 1999-2000.

“The ambitions remain. It is obvious that at this moment we have thought little about football,” Immobile said.

“When the time to get back on the field is getting closer, we will have to be good at preparing ourselves mentally because there will be 12 very important matches to continue our dream.”