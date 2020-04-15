Coronavirus: Lesotho captain and US College Player of the Year Rabale tasks Basotho

The 23-year-old is currently studying in the United States since leaving South African side Bloemfontein Celtic in 2017

Lesotho women’s captain Boitumelo Rabale has urged Basotho to cooperate with the government’s authorities to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The 23-year-old fondly called Queen was voted the Junior College-All American National Women’s Player of the Year after a fine outing with Lewis and Clark Community College, scoring 57 goals.

Lesotho may have no confirmed cases of Covid-19, but the former Bloemfontein Celtic star is appealing to the people to follow government rules.

“I urge everyone to assist and do their part as we face this global pandemic,” Rabale told Cosafa.net.

“All of you play an important role in stopping the spread of this virus. What you do matters, not just to older and medically vulnerable people, but to everyone who could potentially catch this virus.

“I encourage you all to stay home, stay healthy, and practice good hygiene and social distancing. Be kind enough to save yourself and everyone.”

Before securing a scholarship to the United States, Rabale helped Bloemfontein Celtic to the Sasol League National Championship twice as the captain.