Dozens killed in suspected militia attacks in DR Congo’s restive east

Twenty-nine people were killed in two attacks in eastern DR Congo, a region plagued by militia violence, officials said on Wednesday.

“CODECO assailants attacked residents of the village of Koli while they were sleeping, killing 22 civilians,” said Adel Alingi, head of the Djugu administrative region in Ituri province, referring to an armed group targeting the Hema ethnic community. The raid took place in the night from Saturday to Sunday.

In the second attack on Tuesday, two soldiers, a civilian and five militiamen were killed in Beni, in the neighboring province of North Kivu, the army said.

(AFP)