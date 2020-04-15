Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates make donation to help fight against coronavirus

The two biggest football clubs in the country have united in the battle against Covid-19

Multichoice, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have jointly made a donation to help the fight against coronavirus.

The three brands have made a contribution of essential supplies which will enable the South African government to fight the deadly disease.

The supplies include gloves, masks, goggles, shoe protectors amongst others which have been donated to the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS).

This was confirmed by the Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize on his personal Twitter account

“We would like to express our very sincere gratitude to Multichoice, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs for their contribution to the Department of Health specifically for their focus on those at the forefront (medics) of the fight against the virus,” Mkhize told SuperSport TV.

The 2019/20 PSL season was suspended last month and the country has gone into a lockdown in order to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

