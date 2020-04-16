Fifa legend Ayegbeni shares throwback picture at Portsmouth

The former Nigeria international striker reminisced on his memory at then Premier League outfit, Portsmouth
After an impressive spell at Maccabi Haifa, where he scored seven times in eight European Cup appearances in 2002-03 season, which included a treble against Olympiacos.
The bulky forward joined the English team initially on loan; however, he completed a permanent switch after helping Harry Redknapp’s team earn an English top-flight berth.
In his maiden English top-flight outing, he featured in 37 of Pompey’s 38 games in 2003–04, scoring 16 goals which made him the club’s leading goalscorer, and the joint-sixth highest scorer.
The Nigerian scored 28 Premier League goals between two seasons which makes him Portsmouth’s highest ever scorer in English top-flight history.
‘The Yak’ joined Middlesbrough for a £7.5 million record fee before making stops at Everton, Leicester City and Blackburn Rovers before heading for China, where he teamed up with Guangzhou R&F Football Club and then, Qatar’s Al-Rayyan.
Before drawing the curtains on his career, the Nigerian also represented Reading, Kayserispor and Coventry City.
Currently, as an ambassador to the world’s football governing body, he uses football as a tool for social change and to improve the lives of underprivileged young people around the world.