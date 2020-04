In an interview with FRANCE 24 and RFI de Dakar, Senegalese President Macky Sall spoke about the Covid-19 pandemic, which reached Senegal and the rest of Africa. Sall defended the use of the drug chloroquine as a treatment, claiming that it had proven effective in his country. He also welcomed the moratorium on African debt approved by the G20 this week, but said it can only be a first step and more needs to be done.