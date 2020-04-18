Turkey’s Covid-19 cases overtake Iran to become highest in Middle East

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Turkey have risen to 82,329, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Saturday, overtaking neighboring Iran for the first time to record the highest total in the Middle East.

An increase of 3,783 cases in the past 24 hours has also pushed Turkey’s confirmed count to a few hundred countries in China, where the new coronavirus first appeared.

Koca said 121 other people died, making a total of 1,890 dead. To date, 10,453 people have recovered from the coronavirus and the number of tests done in the past 24 hours has reached 40,520, the minister said.

The Interior Ministry also said it would extend travel restrictions between 31 cities for an additional 15 days from midnight Saturday.

